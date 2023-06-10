The Citrus County School Board has decided to implement a program that will bring in a specially trained K-9 capable of detecting vape pens, nicotine and THC in the public schools. Once again, the amazing K-9 takes on another task to assist human beings.
Under Florida and federal law, it is illegal for anyone under 21 to vape or possess nicotine products.
If you are caught vaping under 21 you can be charged with possession, a noncriminal violation. You might be punished with 16 hours of community service or a $25 fine. In addition, you may also have to attend a school-approved anti-tobacco program. Your driver’s license can also be suspended.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
A Florida statute prohibits the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21.
Additionally, Florida law prohibits anyone under 21 from smoking tobacco or vape in, on or within 1,000 feet of the real property comprising a public or private elementary, middle, or secondary school between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight.
It appears the School Board fears the law is being violated on school grounds. The use of the K-9 to locate the illegal materials is a sound approach.
The School Board is charged with ensuring that schools are safe for all and that laws are complied with. Often student actions overflow into non-school hours that can require the involvement of parents and specially trained school staff.
From all reports the school is not looking to prosecute but rather identify those violators and work through it with appropriate staff and parent participation. Vaping has health risks and addictive qualities. The variety of products have varying effects. Young people should seek out reliable information and be well informed. For many years people enjoyed cigarettes. Television. radio and billboard ads all extolled the joy of smoking while the tobacco industry increased the addictive nicotine levels. Medical experts continued to push against cigarettes. The death toll from cigarettes is staggering. The pain and suffering caused by cigarettes is unimaginable. Finally, after government intervention most smokers realized the danger but, in many cases, it was too late. Some people still push the odds either because they are addicted or believe their outcome will somehow be different. Business is business and often is driven by profit, not laws or decency.
Young people, at times, tend to do the opposite from what their parents or teachers might want. That is part of the maturing process and it is a very dangerous time for kids. How violators are approached and how intervention is applied is critical. This needs to be a teaching process, not punitive. At this point any punishment would most likely end up with complete resistance. The purpose is to save kids, not line up violation convictions.
We support and respect the schools’ approach and hopefully they will be successful. The problem with any addictive substance is it takes control of the individual. Addiction can be overcome with strong support. The first step is recognizing the danger.