The City of Inverness has been aggressive in implementing infrastructure improvements aimed at protecting the environment, particularly in expanding sewer service and in septic to sewer conversions.

One of the more ambitious of these is one to add sewer lines in the Inverness Highlands. This $32.3 million expansion would add 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines and 14 powered lift stations.

