The City of Inverness has been aggressive in implementing infrastructure improvements aimed at protecting the environment, particularly in expanding sewer service and in septic to sewer conversions.
One of the more ambitious of these is one to add sewer lines in the Inverness Highlands. This $32.3 million expansion would add 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines and 14 powered lift stations.
The original project called for a state grant of $11,148,750 toward the overall project, which was originally estimated to be in the low $20+ million. However as the city got closer to approving the grant and beginning the project, the cost had increased substantially, so through negotiations with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), the FDEP agreed to increase its funding by $10 million.
However, as part of the agreement, the city was asked to contribute $11,148,750 to the $32 million project, so city manager Eric Williams brought to the city council a proposal to accept this amendment to the original grant request.
When faced with an $11 million bill, the council appropriately asked for an explanation from where the money would come. Was it from ad valorem taxes, or fees or user contributions, etc. All good questions, so Williams promised to bring that information back to the council.
But the answer to this question is not an immediate problem, because as Williams has explained, agreeing to accept the money does not contractually bind the city since the city would only be required to put up the money if an agreement is signed and the project is begun, and the project is a multi-year project.
We understand and appreciate the city council wanting to know how the city contribution to the project will be paid for, and we believe this is important. But this does not have to have an immediate answer. The immediate question is whether the city will accept over $20 million in funding for a major infrastructure project.
According to Williams, signing the agreement only lets the process move forward and get a commitment from the state to make one of the largest environmental infrastructure project investments in Inverness history. This is a feather in the cap for Williams and the Inverness City Council. We believe this agreement should be consummated and the planning begin even if some specifics still need to be ironed out.