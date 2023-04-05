Many of us do not like change. The City of Inverness recognizes this fact. Recently the City Council passed an ordinance dealing with new business sign requirements in the city. The new requirements do not disturb signs that currently exist, rather the law applies to construction of new signs in the city. The business owners, who presently have signage that does not comply, will have their signs “grandfathered” in. They will not be currently affected by the ordinance. This is a change they can presently live with.

The new ordinance requires signs to be of a monument style, which is a ground-level sign. Constructed at eye level, monument signs create increased visibility for businesses. They provide an effective method for people to locate a business.

