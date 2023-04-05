Many of us do not like change. The City of Inverness recognizes this fact. Recently the City Council passed an ordinance dealing with new business sign requirements in the city. The new requirements do not disturb signs that currently exist, rather the law applies to construction of new signs in the city. The business owners, who presently have signage that does not comply, will have their signs “grandfathered” in. They will not be currently affected by the ordinance. This is a change they can presently live with.
The new ordinance requires signs to be of a monument style, which is a ground-level sign. Constructed at eye level, monument signs create increased visibility for businesses. They provide an effective method for people to locate a business.
The type of sign that will be phased out and no longer permitted in the future is a pylon sign. Pylon signs are typically mounted high up on poles and therefore visible from a distance.
As you drive through downtown Inverness, you can see a number of monument signs already located at various businesses. They are in front of the businesses and provide an easy way as one drives through town to find the location sought. These signs are attractive and as Greg Rice, the Inverness Community Development Director, stated, monument signs are modern and elegant, adding to a sense of place in Inverness.
This is the way that change can be accomplished effectively, without causing uproar because of the changes. Sure, the changes will not occur immediately, but the City Council has recognized the importance of being fair in dealing with all local business-people. Over time, all of the business signs will be of the monument style. And the changes will have occurred without rancor or bad will.
The City Council has handled the sign issue with respect for business owners. In the end, Inverness will accomplish the goal of having an attractive downtown. What a great example of government understanding how to handle change in a positive manner. This is a real win-win for the city and for the local businesses.
Kudos to the Inverness City Council for its handling of this sign issue.