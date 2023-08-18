Numerous county officials put their individual best foot forward with a shovelful of dirt during the recent ceremonial groundbreaking of the industrial park adjacent to the Inverness airport. What began more than two decades ago is one step closer to reality.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach told guests at the groundbreaking that this project was her number one campaign issue when she began running for office in 2018. And now she can enjoy the fruition of her efforts and the endeavors of many other persons.
This industrial park is no little mom-and-pop business venture. Eighty acres adjacent to the Inverness airport and 500,000 square feet are set aside for commercial businesses. Schlabach said there is the potential for more than 800 jobs with a $200 million increase in the gross domestic product here in the county.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
There have been many people involved in moving the industrial park forward. The Chamber of Commerce was instrumental in setting up meetings in Tallahassee and facilitating discussion. As Chamber President Josh Wooten has noted, the airport industrial park got traction when our then-state senator Wilton Simpson assumed the Senate presidency.
Since then, the state Legislature has ponied up some significant dollars thanks to the efforts of many folks, from the Chamber’s leadership to the efforts of our state representative, Dr. Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto), and on down to the county level.
Five million dollars was allocated from Tallahassee in 2022 for Phase 1 of the project, and this year the state sent an additional $9 million from its coffers for Phase 2. Required utilities are already in place and Phase 2 will cover site clearing, grading, stormwater pond, water and sewer pipe laying, and the construction of asphalt access roads in the business park, according to Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director. The contract for that work calls for it to be finished by the end of this year.
In terms of higher wage jobs, Chairwoman Schlabach has stated that the county is well behind the national average in manufacturing. Most every citizen knows that we are a service industry-based economy with significant issues in relation to housing and other matters.
Indeed, data from The Florida Scorecard, provided by the State Chamber of Commerce, shows an upswing toward poverty. Citrus County households that struggle to earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to afford basic expenses, has risen from 45 percent in 2019 to 53 percent in 2021. Almost 25 percent of children under the age of 18 live below federal poverty lines in our county.
It is easy to say that Citrus County could be considered on the brink of being a poor county. This is not that outlandish a statement. The county’s median family income is about $20,000 below the national average.
The Inverness airport industrial park can help alleviate this discouraging trend. Schlabach feels encouraged about the potential for aerospace and aviation jobs coming here with the associated increase in the standard of living and the reduction of generational poverty. Wooten agrees. “We can become a known stop for avionics and aviation-related electronics business and manufacturing,” he said.
We should acknowledge that that the current airport and the county are at odds at the length of the operator’s lease. We hope that is resolved quickly so the county’s vision for the airport can move along.
Schlabach told the Chronicle’s editorial board that the Inverness Airport Industrial Park will address the standard of living and other challenges “head on and start a new chapter for the prosperity of Citrus County.”
We agree, noting that this industrial park has the potential for diversifying the economy, attracting high-paying jobs, and shifting more of the tax base off the shoulders of residents.