Numerous county officials put their individual best foot forward with a shovelful of dirt during the recent ceremonial groundbreaking of the industrial park adjacent to the Inverness airport. What began more than two decades ago is one step closer to reality.

County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach told guests at the groundbreaking that this project was her number one campaign issue when she began running for office in 2018. And now she can enjoy the fruition of her efforts and the endeavors of many other persons.

