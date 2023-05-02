After earlier this month expressing concerns about the cost of the city’s potential obligation under the grant, at its last meeting the Inverness City Council unanimously agreed to accept a $23.8 million state grant agreement for adding municipal utilities and new roads in South Highlands.

The grant will help fund a $32.3 million expansion to add 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines and 14 powered lift stations.

