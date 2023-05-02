After earlier this month expressing concerns about the cost of the city’s potential obligation under the grant, at its last meeting the Inverness City Council unanimously agreed to accept a $23.8 million state grant agreement for adding municipal utilities and new roads in South Highlands.
The grant will help fund a $32.3 million expansion to add 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines and 14 powered lift stations.
As part of the agreement, the city will contribute $11,148,750 to the project.
The city contribution was the initial concern of the council. However, in the most recent meeting City Manager Eric Williams pointed out that approving the grant offer does not mean that the council is committed to the project. Instead, it signals to the state that Inverness is willing to move forward with the process and the state does not need to move on to another community and offer it the money.
Williams told the council that the city’s portion of the project money can come from three possible sources: borrowing to be repaid with utility revenues, assessment to each of the property owners in the project area, or a mix of these two sources.
He also said that the council did not have to agree on the source of city funding to accept the grant.
Council members were clear that eventually the city will have to offer utility services in the South Highlands, and this grant is a huge benefit to help fund this expansion, so they agreed to accept the grant money now and work on the details of how the city will pay its share later.
This seems like a reasonable and prudent position, since as council member Jacquie Hepfer said in the meeting, it is inevitable that the state will continue to push cities to offer municipal sewer services and do away with septic tanks, and this money will make it easier for the city to do this project, regardless of how the city portion is eventually funded.
For now, the City of Inverness has made the right decision to tell the state it wants to accept the almost $24 million grant, which is one of, if not the largest single project grant that’s ever come to the county.