‘All great changes are preceded by chaos” – Deepak Chopra
When the Citrus County Building Division instituted a new online permitting system in April of this year, chaos ensued. There has been a hue and cry from users that the system does not work. They complain about the extreme delays caused by the new system and inability to get permits issued. This has resulted in financial problems for business people who must navigate the system to conduct their business.
This situation was brought to the attention of the Board of County Commissioners at their July 11 meeting. A number of citizens stood before the commission to express their concern and displeasure with the system. The commissioners listened respectfully to the comments. The audience was assured that the situation would continue to be monitored by the commissioners and the county administrator.
The Community Development and Regulation (CDR) permitting system replaced the 20-plus year old Hansen system, which the developer had not supported or updated since 2015. Additionally there were potential cybersecurity issues associated with the older system.
As journalist Sydney J. Harris said: “Our dilemma is that we hate change and love it at the same time; what we really want is for things to remain the same but get better.”
In our technological age, as we transition to new and improved computer systems, we expect the change to be effortless. But even in the smoothest migration to a new system there is always the possibility of glitches. Additionally when moving to a new system, the users must adapt to and learn how to use the system.
Unfortunately in this transition, the county encountered unforeseen and unanticipated problems in implementing the CDR system. This has made the glitches even more pronounced in the rollout of the system. The commissioners and county staff have fully acknowledged the problems and recognize the impact on users.
The Building Division staffers are working vigorously to deal with and correct the problems, while continuing to provide customer service and support each day. Last year, more than 18,200 permits were handled by the division. Since April of this year, the CDR system has received almost 3,900 applications and issued 2,800 permits. The division’s newly created Customer Service Center has received almost 10,000 phone calls since May 2023. Clearly the Citrus County Building Division is a very busy place!
At the July 11 County Commission meeting, commissioners requested the public to have patience with the implementation of the new system. Commissioners suggested that complaints should be directed towards them, not the hard-working building division staff.
No question that this has been quite a problem for all concerned – users, staffers and county commissioners. The county has been forthright in recognizing the issue and working to make the system a success for everyone. Patience is needed. Ultimately when the kinks are finally ironed out, the CDR system will undoubtedly prove to be superior to the old system.