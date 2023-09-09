In the wake of Hurricane Idalia’s recent onslaught, Citrus County stands as a testament to the community’s resilience and the commendable performance of its emergency management team. The storm, initially predicted to strike the Cedar Key area, veered north, narrowly avoiding a direct hit on the county. While the impact was still significant, the local government’s proactive communication and the outpouring of support from neighbors and nonprofits highlight the strength and unity within Citrus County.

Hurricane Idalia’s eventual path left many residents feeling a sense of relief as it swerved away from a potential direct hit. However, those in flood-prone areas such as Crystal River, Homosassa and Ozello would argue that the storm’s devastation was all too real. Families in these regions found themselves grappling with the devastating aftermath of flooding, and our hearts go out to them as they work to rebuild their lives.

