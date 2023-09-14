44 years ago, Congress established the third Friday of September as POW/MIA Remembrance Day. This special day was set aside to remember the sacrifices made by Prisoners of War and those soldiers Missing In Action.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, over 80,000 American service personnel remain missing from previous conflicts including World War II, the Vietnam War, The Cold War, The Korean War and the Gulf wars.

