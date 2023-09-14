44 years ago, Congress established the third Friday of September as POW/MIA Remembrance Day. This special day was set aside to remember the sacrifices made by Prisoners of War and those soldiers Missing In Action.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, over 80,000 American service personnel remain missing from previous conflicts including World War II, the Vietnam War, The Cold War, The Korean War and the Gulf wars.
Days like this are important for all Americans. We are living in times where people are divided for political affiliations, opinions and beliefs. These special days should remind us that we are not only residing in the greatest country but that we are one glorious melting pot of a nation because of the contributions made by these service men. No other country goes to such lengths to not only preserve but account for the sacrifice and memories (in some cases) of these soldiers.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
As everyday citizens, we must also play a role in this resolve to our nation. We can do our part in many ways. We can remember the families who are burdened with grief of loved ones they sent off to war and never had the privilege of seeing or speaking to again. We can attend local events and ceremonies held in honor of this group of individuals.
Lastly, we can be kind and celebrate each other’s differences, bringing us back to the thread that once unified our country and honors the sacrifices made of these men and women.
Whatever we decide to do to commemorate this day, please take time to pause. Pause in remembrance and fly our national colors and the POW/MIA flag to symbolize our unity as Americans and reaffirm our pledge to be one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.