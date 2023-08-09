If you have been even a casual observer of Citrus County community affairs, you know who Gerry Mulligan is. He was an editor and publisher of the Chronicle for several decades.
In a sense, Mulligan is a man for all seasons. He is a writer, a businessman and probably most importantly, a community booster.
We all know that. Now it is known throughout the state of Florida.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
During the 2023 Florida Press Association’s annual conference, Mulligan stood at the center of attention as he was inducted into the Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame. The accolade bestowed upon him was a culmination of decades of service and dedication to the craft of newspaper journalism in the Sunshine State.
Trina Murphy, the current Chronicle publisher, noted that the recognition was well-deserved because Mulligan left an indelible impact on this newspaper, as well as papers across the state.
A newspaper man with 43 years of unwavering commitment to journalism and community activism, Mulligan emerged as a respected publisher within the industry. Mulligan was a mentor to hundreds of employees who passed through the newspaper over the years.
The standing ovation he received from his peers during his induction underscored the respect and admiration he commands within his professional realm.
The speakers at his induction ceremony hailed Mulligan as one of Florida’s preeminent daily newspaper publishers, recognizing not only his exceptional publishing acumen but also his selfless dedication to the industry’s growth. Serving on the Florida Press Board for more than 30 years and spearheading initiatives like leadership development and internships, Mulligan’s commitment to enriching the industry’s talent pool and ensuring its future vitality is nothing short of commendable.
Gerry Mulligan himself reflected on his journey with a humility that belies his immense contributions. He recalled his role in transforming a humble Inverness weekly into a countywide daily during a time of burgeoning population in Citrus County. Undeterred by challenges and fueled by a conviction that local journalism was paramount, Mulligan and his team carved a niche that elevated the newspaper into the upper echelons of small publications nationwide.
Mulligan’s induction into the Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame isn’t merely a personal honor; it’s a triumph for the entire journalistic fraternity.
Citrus County has known about Mulligan’s accomplishments for a long time. We are proud that the rest of the state now knows about it, too.