Gerry Mulligan

Gerry Mulligan retired on Aug 6, 2021, as publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle after a 43-year career at the newspaper. He was recently inducted into the Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame for his outstanding service in the field of newspaper journalism in Florida.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle file

If you have been even a casual observer of Citrus County community affairs, you know who Gerry Mulligan is. He was an editor and publisher of the Chronicle for several decades.

In a sense, Mulligan is a man for all seasons. He is a writer, a businessman and probably most importantly, a community booster.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle