At a recent Chronicle editorial board meeting, County Commissioner Holly Davis previewed her vision for a centrally located homeless processing center. It would be county-led but non-profit fueled, offer a hand-up not a handout, and help people to become tax payers instead of tax-takers.
A few days after that, the Sheriff’s Behavioral Health Unit leader, Sgt. Rachel Montgomery, announced a one-day event in partnership with nonprofits called “Here to Help” that’s intended to provide “one-stop-shop” assistance to those in need.
Both these leaders recognize a truth that has been identified repeatedly in Community Health Needs Assessments over the years: Although Citrus County may have an abundance of helping-hand organizations, individually they rarely know or understand what the others do – and the resulting silos work to the detriment of those they serve.
Individuals or families can be one unfortunate incident away from potential disaster. It can be confusing and frustrating for those who need help if a community’s nonprofits and agencies are all doing their own thing, with some (or many) having overlapping services. If you have a need, who do you call? Even if you could figure out where to start for just the most pressing need, lack of transportation looms large in this county – it’s not reasonable to expect folks to dash from place A to place B to place C, and so on.
Davis has asked people to imagine life without all the everyday things they take for granted. She observed that, although she was “born on second base, many don’t even know where the ball park is.”
That’s where the “no wrong door” policy comes in. Montgomery’s one-day event will bring together multiple resources and helping-organizations, including food and food stamp assistance, hygiene products, health screenings and vaccinations, haircuts, clothing, mental health and substance abuse services, veteran services, pet services and supplies, job search help, and bicycle repairs, among others.
Montgomery’s event is one day, in Crystal River. Davis envisions a permanent version of that sort of “no wrong door” facility in central county: whatever you need, come talk. If an organization at the center can’t help, then they’ll put you on the right track and pave the way. Davis championed, in partnership with the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the local version of a state Chamber effort to break the back of generational poverty. This is a step in the right direction. People who can see hope in their lives pursue it.
There’s another major player in the “no wrong door” concept unfolding in Citrus County, in addition to county government and the Sheriff’s Office: United Way of Citrus County. The new CEO George Schmalstig and staff have visited with dozens of nonprofits and have dozens more to go, all with the purpose of establishing relationships to promote actions benefitting their shared constituents. Especially important, in United Way’s view, is the “ALICE” population: asset-limited, income-constrained, employed folks. Nearly 40 percent of the county’s residents fall into that range.
Currently, United Way funds participation in the 211 system that’s run from Orlando, but Schmalstig readily admits that it’s not working well for Citrus County. He has said he’ll do everything possible to make 211 really effective for locals, or he’ll establish something here with United Way as a hub.
It’s clear that Citrus County needs a working “no wrong door” system. Although it may mean a change in the way helping-organizations operate, they’ll be more successful in their missions when the silos are cleared away and a comprehensive, coordinated system is in place. An extra plus is that donors and grant-makers are more inclined to fund pragmatic, successful programs than insular projects.
We support these initiatives. We understand that things won’t happen overnight, but urge county leaders to work toward making them happen. Citrus County can become the best-practice example of how to harness community resources to produce the greatest benefit.