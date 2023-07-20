At a recent Chronicle editorial board meeting, County Commissioner Holly Davis previewed her vision for a centrally located homeless processing center. It would be county-led but non-profit fueled, offer a hand-up not a handout, and help people to become tax payers instead of tax-takers.

A few days after that, the Sheriff’s Behavioral Health Unit leader, Sgt. Rachel Montgomery, announced a one-day event in partnership with nonprofits called “Here to Help” that’s intended to provide “one-stop-shop” assistance to those in need.

