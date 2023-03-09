The recent slump in Citrus County’s housing market is indicative of a broader trend in the state of Florida, where the real estate market has been showing signs of cooling off in recent months. While this trend may be concerning for homeowners looking to sell their properties, it is not necessarily a bad thing for the county as a whole.

According to recent data, the number of closed sales of single-family homes in Citrus County fell by 35.4 percent in January, compared tp the same month last year. This significant decline in sales has resulted in a 161 percent rise in active home listings inventory, with 908 homes currently up for sale in the county.

