All gave some, some gave all
“Who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours” – Wallace Bruce
General George Washington fully understood the quintessential importance of honoring the selfless sacrifices made on the battlefield by his soldiers. As such, he created the Purple Heart decoration in 1782 to recognize the “unusual gallantry, extraordinary fidelity and essential service” of the common soldier.
Lost to history for 150 years, the Purple Heart decoration was re-instituted in 1932 on the 200th anniversary of General Washington’s birth as a combat award to exclusively recognize the sacrifices of those who fell, died of wounds or were wounded in battle.
In the spirit of honoring all who gave some and some who gave all in battle, Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart has hosted an annual Purple Heart Ceremony each February as a vehicle for our community to honor its fallen heroes and express its gratitude to those who bear the physical and emotional wounds of combat.
Although the ceremony has grown over the years from a few dozen to hundreds of attendees to become the county’s premier veterans event, the ceremony’s future may be at a crossroads as Chapter 776 members become less able to host it as they age out.
In this regard, the talented Nature Coast Community Band was the first community group to graciously step forward five years ago to join in the ceremony with the robust music of a symphonic band that has enriched the event.
This year, a major step to secure the annual ceremony’s future has been taken by Citrus Schools. Recognizing the importance of never allowing the sacrifices of those who kept the faith and fought the fight to ever be forgotten or taken for granted, the Citrus Schools leadership has committed to partnering with Chapter 776 in the planning and execution of the annual ceremony with the ultimate goal of hosting it.
While the ceremony has enjoyed the strong support of many local officials, community leaders and county residents, the sacrifices of those who fell or bled in battle can wane with the passage of time. Accordingly, Citrus County residents, young and old, are encouraged to take the time to pay solemn tribute to its fallen heroes and combat wounded by attending the ceremony this Saturday morning, 11 a.m., at the Citrus County Fairgrounds Auditorium in Inverness.
For as Abraham Lincoln cautioned over 160 years ago, “A nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.”