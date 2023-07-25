Imagine being a 12-year-old student who has been struggling to understand the concepts of the particular war you are learning about in your history class. In walks your Veterans In The Classroom volunteer, who not only shares their experiences, but makes history real for you.
This is exactly what the Veterans in the Classroom program (VITC) does for students.
Navy Korean War veteran Gene Rudd founded Citrus County’s Veterans Appreciation Week to preserve the legacy of those who served our country in uniform during times of peace and war. The cornerstone for preserving their legacy of service was the creation of a Veterans In The Classroom program as a Veterans Appreciation Week activity where veterans would visit local school classrooms to share their first-hand experiences, adventures and travels with students.
This program is crucial during this day and age. History can feel very distant to students who have so much access to virtual or augmented realities. It is imperative that firsthand accounts of history be provided to these students. Allowing students to view history through a unique lens opens their minds to things outside of the world around them. It could also help ignite a desire for students to want to learn more about careers that serve their country. There are so many benefits that this program provides the students but the program also benefits the veterans who volunteer.
During its first year, approximately a dozen veterans signed up with about eight classrooms visited. Since that very modest beginning, the program’s success took off. Participation of veterans is now decreasing. Many veterans who were willing to share their stories have passed away or are facing challenges that accompany aging.
Veterans from all branches are encouraged to participate. Students can benefit from hearing about your travel, training, and perspectives. It doesn’t matter the length of time you served or what battle (if any) you participated in. Every veteran has an experience worth hearing.
Given that Citrus County is home to more than 20,000 veterans, program manager Mark Bodenheim has sent out a call for volunteers to sign up for the VITC program. Both new and past participants are asked to sign up using the online registration system at www.citrusschools.org/home. All veterans are asked to answer to this different call for service. Your participation could be the bridge that closes the gap of learning for many of our local students.