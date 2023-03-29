There is a vibrant community taking shape in Citrus Springs. One that is filled with anticipation of a bright future. Lofty dreams are becoming a reality as new homeowners move into the affordable homes that they worked to build and purchase. The Citrus Springs Habitat community is being created by the hard work of the new homeowners and involved members of our community.
Since 1992 Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County has assisted more than 200 prospective homeowners build and purchase their own homes. The Citrus Springs Habitat project has plans for 178 homes. Currently five homes have been completed and 25 other homes are in various stages of construction.
Habitat homeowners receive a “hand up, not a hand-out.” This is not a give-away program. The prospective homeowners must go through a rigorous screening process, followed by an intense education in construction and finance, and provide many hours of sweat equity in the construction of their home before they purchase the home.
These homeowners do not do all of this by themselves. It is quite an undertaking that involves the assistance of many members of our community. Volunteers who help to build the homes, who instruct and counsel the prospective homeowners and who financially contribute to Habitat. To use an overworked term, it truly takes a village to realize these Habitat dreams.
In an effort to expand the participation of our community, Habitat is encouraging businesses and individuals to become a member of their “Contractor’s Club.” An annual donation will provide a steady and reliable source of funding for Habitat as they continue to provide affordable housing for qualified individuals and families. There are four levels of annual participation in the Club: Foundation Partner at $1,000; Framing Partner at $500; Roofing Partner at $200; and Painting Partner at $100. Your involvement will be recognized on the Habitat social media sites.
To donate, send your contribution to Habitat for Humanity at PO Box 1041, Crystal River, FL 34423. You should indicate that your donation is for the Contractor’s Club.
Being a member of the Contractor’s Club is a great way to show support for the meaningful work of Habitat. Join in with other businesses and citizens to give a helping hand so that the qualified families and individuals may know the pride of home ownership.