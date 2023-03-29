There is a vibrant community taking shape in Citrus Springs. One that is filled with anticipation of a bright future. Lofty dreams are becoming a reality as new homeowners move into the affordable homes that they worked to build and purchase. The Citrus Springs Habitat community is being created by the hard work of the new homeowners and involved members of our community.

Since 1992 Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County has assisted more than 200 prospective homeowners build and purchase their own homes. The Citrus Springs Habitat project has plans for 178 homes. Currently five homes have been completed and 25 other homes are in various stages of construction.

