The Suncoast Parkway continues its journey to change Florida. This is the anniversary of the most recent extension opening in Citrus County to SR 44. The discussion regarding the parkway goes back a long way. In the mid ’90s the plan was to eventually end at U.S. 19. There was discussion to turn 19 north into a limited access highway and to continue the Florida turnpike over to join with the Suncoast Parkway and 19 at Red Level.

Plans got put on hold for a while and some are still in flux but the next phase going from SR 44 to 486 are moving forward.

