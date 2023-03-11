The Suncoast Parkway continues its journey to change Florida. This is the anniversary of the most recent extension opening in Citrus County to SR 44. The discussion regarding the parkway goes back a long way. In the mid ’90s the plan was to eventually end at U.S. 19. There was discussion to turn 19 north into a limited access highway and to continue the Florida turnpike over to join with the Suncoast Parkway and 19 at Red Level.
Plans got put on hold for a while and some are still in flux but the next phase going from SR 44 to 486 are moving forward.
From the first public announcement of this roadway there have been supporters and detractors. At times the feelings got rather heated. Many petitions were signed against it and most likely some friendships got broken over it. The bottom line was like it or hate it, the parkway was coming and most likely will continue its trek north. There are those who feel it is necessary due to the increased traffic on Florida’s already crowded highways, it would provide another escape from South Florida in case of severe hurricanes and for some give great opportunities for development and profits.
For those in Citrus County who shop and travel to the Tampa area businesses, go to medical facilities or the airport it is a good thing. For those who wanted Citrus County to continue to be the pristine Nature Coast, it is the beginning of the end. Growth will come now that Citrus has become a bedroom community for the badly overcrowded Tampa area.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The businesses many residents wanted have started to come. Businesses do not come to areas without a population to support them. It appears that investors now see Citrus as a potential high profit/population area. As experienced in Ocala the fields and open land will get defoliated and paved over for those new businesses and homes.
The challenges are many but first and foremost due to a lack of adequate planning, infrastructure is lacking and county tax funds are limited including discontinued or reduced impact fees that a prior commission implemented several years ago. There has been little activity to return those discontinued impact fees or to increase those fees still in existence. What should have been started years ago has not happened. Services like water, sewer and roadways and public safety are far behind the current growth we are experiencing.
One has to wonder if the opportunity to control growth and maintain the beauty of Citrus County has passed. Will the new stores and housing cover the cost for increased services and roadways or is profit going to be the controlling factor in all development or will the county government be in control?
Growth brings with it many things that make life enjoyable while destroying other things that brought people to this county in the first place. It is inevitable that growth comes to areas that are desirable for weather, low taxes, small community feel and much natural beauty. Do we have to lose those things including its natural beauty that brought many to the county in the name of progress? Only time will tell.