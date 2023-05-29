The Spring 2023 high school graduates experienced something that many in the larger community still wrestle with: the total upending of normal life by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, students had just been getting comfortable with being high school freshmen when the pandemic closed schools, and learning was channeled through screens instead of being done in classroom groups. Although things eventually returned to (the new) normal, that disconnect marked lives in major ways.

This year’s graduates are the first pandemic-era students to embark on The Next Big Chapter of their lives. Whether they’re going into the workforce, to technical college, to academic college, or following another path, all eyes are on them. They have been challenged, and pride themselves on summoning up the grit to shoulder through those tough times. We applaud them. We also caution them that they’ll need that grit and resiliency to be successful in this increasingly volatile world.

