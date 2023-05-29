The Spring 2023 high school graduates experienced something that many in the larger community still wrestle with: the total upending of normal life by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, students had just been getting comfortable with being high school freshmen when the pandemic closed schools, and learning was channeled through screens instead of being done in classroom groups. Although things eventually returned to (the new) normal, that disconnect marked lives in major ways.
This year’s graduates are the first pandemic-era students to embark on The Next Big Chapter of their lives. Whether they’re going into the workforce, to technical college, to academic college, or following another path, all eyes are on them. They have been challenged, and pride themselves on summoning up the grit to shoulder through those tough times. We applaud them. We also caution them that they’ll need that grit and resiliency to be successful in this increasingly volatile world.
This year’s speakers understood the pivotal position of 2023’s graduates, and shared wise words with their classmates. “Without realizing it, we grew up,” said one, noting that high school had prepared them well for the unexpected in life. Another said that the last few years had given them “the grit to push past obstacles, the confidence to take risks, the wisdom to thrive on our own, and, most importantly, the relationships to support ourselves and each other through it all.”
Chronicle Sunday columnist Cortney Stewart leaned into how much the world needs and depends on this class of graduates. She urged those on the college track to use their education “for the betterment of the common good and not just the betterment of your own bank account.” She appreciated the skills that technical school students will master, and said they should “recognize just how valuable you are to the future of our society” with the creative solutions they’ll devise.
The bottom line? Adults surrounding these grads need to support them in turning the world from an “us-versus-them” chaos to the smoother “we” world, where populations thrive and we make real progress, seeing our neighbors as just as important as ourselves.
One speaker nailed it: “We all imagined the picture-perfect high school experience; however, we lived one for the history books.”