With consumer energy costs rising, one would think that every Floridian would welcome a federal rebate program to help pay for energy-efficient upgrades to lower their energy costs.
That is except for Gov. DeSantis.
With the stroke of his line item veto pen, Gov. DeSantis quietly pulled the rug out from under $377 million in federal rebates by axing $5 million in federal seed money to set up programs to distribute energy-efficiency rebates. Intended for lower-and moderate-income Florida homeowners, the rebates would have helped with energy-efficiency home improvements and energy-efficient home appliances.
As a result of the seed money being axed, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Energy notified the U.S. Energy Department last month that it was “respectfully” withdrawing applications for the Florida designated funds.
Since this dismisses those lower-and moderate-income Floridians who could have certainly used the rebates the most because they spend the largest portion of their income on energy costs, it begs the question of Gov. DeSantis, “What were you thinking?”
While one will never know what Gov. DeSantis was thinking, it does follow his modus operandi of looking at federal funding with a jaundiced eye and, as a Republican presidential candidate, a general reluctance to give implicit approval to any administration policy he may not support.
Whatever Gov. DeSantis’ reason for rejecting close to $400 million in free federal rebates for Floridians struggling with energy costs, it is both inexplicable and inexcusable. Not only will Floridians be deprived of significant cost savings afforded by the federal rebates for energy-efficient home improvements and appliances, but they will also be diverted to other states at the expense of Floridians.
Coupled with Florida’s soaring homeowner insurance costs, rising energy costs absent any relief on the horizon due to Gov. DeSantis energy-efficiency veto is making the Sunshine State a darker place to call home.