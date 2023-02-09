As much as he might want to be, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not yet the President of the United States. He is the governor of Florida.
His recent move to use executive privilege as justification for keeping information secret has sparked a significant backlash from open-government advocates.
The concept of executive privilege is traditionally used by the President of the United States to keep certain information confidential. Executive privilege is not a concept found in the Constitution of the United States but the Supreme Court has, over the years, carved out a limited use of the concept for the Executive Branch.
But no such carve-out or Florida Supreme Court decision currently allows a governor to claim the privilege.
Open government advocate Michael Barfield argues that DeSantis’ actions run counter to the public’s right to obtain important information. Keeping our government open and transparent keeps it accountable to the people it serves.
Transparency is essential to a functioning democracy, and the governor’s attempts to keep information secret could further undermine the public’s trust in the government.
DeSantis’ lawyers argue that the separation of powers doctrine provides a legal basis for the governor to assert executive privilege. They argue that this privilege is necessary to allow DeSantis and his top advisers to engage in candid conversations without the fear of their comments being made public.
However, the Florida Constitution does not list executive privilege as one of the governor’s powers, and instead, it specifies that the executive branch must provide access to records.
Additionally, public records exemptions in Florida require a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, further emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in government operations.
DeSantis’ claim is winding its way through the state’s court system. A state judge recently issued a ruling agreeing with the governor.
Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey ruled for DeSantis in a case concerning an anonymous person seeking the identities of “six or seven pretty big legal conservative heavyweights” that DeSantis said he had consulted with when deciding who he was going to nominate to the Florida Supreme Court.
The plaintiff in the case asked the governor for the names of those advisers and any communication between them and his office.
In a nutshell, the governor made the public statement about the people who advised him on this important decision but he has refused to say who they are.
The governor denied the request, arguing that disclosing the names of those advising him would create a chilling effect and cause others to be hesitant to give him advice.
Therefore, he claims the non-existent right of executive privilege.
The Leon County judge’s decision is being appealed.
We hope the appellate court sides with the right of the people of Florida, who have the right to know who is influencing their government officials.
Florida is the Sunshine State. The governor should govern in the Sunshine.