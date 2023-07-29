Government operates most efficiently when employees are held accountable for their actions. This includes all employees from the president to the office worker. Employees are required to follow the rules and expectations connected to their job as public servants. They receive a salary through tax dollars from the citizenry for the service they provide.
At times employees choose to disregard the rules and/or responsibilities of their job. When this happens management, as part of their duties, must act. That action can be as simple as a verbal or written reprimand to dismissal of the offending employee.
County Administrator Steve Howard recently has faced this situation twice regarding the Citrus County Visitors Bureau Director John Pricher.
Mr. Pricher was suspended for three days by the administrator back in February for misreporting personal and county funds while on a trip to London, England. This prohibition regarding mixed funds is fundamental knowledge to any public officials who travels as part of their employment. For someone with Mr. Pricher’s history in government, it is difficult to understand his attitude toward this violation. He received a three-day suspension and was required to pay the county the funds owed.
Recently Mr. Pricher authorized $50,000 to be spent on a project specifically denied by the County Commission. The action was brought to the commission’s attention through a very alert county clerk’s office.
According to a recent report in the Chronicle, Mr. Pricher had serious issues at a prior employment. A memo from Alachua County’s Assistant Manager to Mr. Pricher dated July 21, 2017, accused him of several of the same type of issues he now faces in Citrus County and was advised termination was being recommended. Shortly after that, he was hired by Citrus County for a similar position.
Public trust in government starts with accountability. When that is violated, action must be taken. The Citrus County Clerk of Courts Office did its job in identifying the unauthorized expenditure. The County Administrator took immediate action and was kind enough to offer Mr. Pricher the opportunity to resign or face termination. Unfortunately, he chose to stay and fight the termination.
Most recently, Mr. Pricher presented a list of demands for his voluntary resignation. Those demands were rejected by the administrator. If this goes through the hearing process, it likely will cost the taxpayers money. It would be money well spent because Mr. Pricher cost the county $50,000 by not following the direction of the commission. As a senior supervisor, Mr. Pricher’s alleged actions need to be clearly vetted. Allowing this to just disappear while giving Mr. Pricher more county funds is not acceptable.
Mr. Pricher has the right to hearings, to present his defense, and that is what should happen. We the taxpayers have an expectation that employees will be held fully accountable for their actions.
Terminating an employee is never a pleasant duty and calls for a strong commitment to good government. We all live with rules. Whether it is our private life or work. Rules guide a society and are necessary. Mr. Pricher made choices as we all do in life and he will have to live with the outcome. We commend the Citrus County Administrator and Citrus County Clerk of Courts Office for doing their job protecting the taxpayer’s interest.