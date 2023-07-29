Government operates most efficiently when employees are held accountable for their actions. This includes all employees from the president to the office worker. Employees are required to follow the rules and expectations connected to their job as public servants. They receive a salary through tax dollars from the citizenry for the service they provide.

At times employees choose to disregard the rules and/or responsibilities of their job. When this happens management, as part of their duties, must act. That action can be as simple as a verbal or written reprimand to dismissal of the offending employee.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Correction

The issue: Government accountability

Our opinion: Pricher case is a case where county is demanding it