How great is it when a local young man makes it big in the sports world and comes back to pay it forward in his hometown?
That is what happened when Sam Franklin Jr. recently returned to his high school alma mater Citrus High School to run a football camp for local kids. Franklin, a star Citrus High football player, graduated in 2015. He then played football at Temple University. After college, Sam as an undrafted rookie, made the team of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
During his time on the team, he has proven himself to be a valuable and well-respected member of the Panther special teams. NFL Network football analyst Brian Baldinger called Franklin the best special teams player in the NFL. His success comes from his unending drive, dedication and hard work to be the best that he can be.
With all of his success, Franklin wanted to give back to his Citrus County community. He has accomplished that dream by conducting the Inaugural Sam Franklin Jr. Youth Football Camp. More than 200 kids from ages 7 to 15 registered to participate in the camp.
Working with Franklin were a number of local football coaches who assisted in running the kids through time trials, drills and competitions.
During the camp, Franklin spoke with the kids about the value of hard work and commitment to accomplish goals that you set for yourself. His time and success with the Panthers indicates the value he has placed on hard work. Having a professional football player who grew up in this area speaking to them about how he succeeded was quite impressive to the kids who attended the camp. He had let them in on his secret.
What a valuable experience this camp was for the 200 kids who participated. To come into contact with Sam Franklin Jr., a person from their hometown who has been successful as a professional athlete. A person who is desirous of spending time with the kids in his hometown to help them develop skills and hear about the keys to success.
What an outstanding role model Franklin is for his hometown. We applaud him for his continued success with the Carolina Panthers. We highly commend him for spending his time paying it forward for young kids of our county.