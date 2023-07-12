How great is it when a local young man makes it big in the sports world and comes back to pay it forward in his hometown?

That is what happened when Sam Franklin Jr. recently returned to his high school alma mater Citrus High School to run a football camp for local kids. Franklin, a star Citrus High football player, graduated in 2015. He then played football at Temple University. After college, Sam as an undrafted rookie, made the team of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

