After several years of working hard to get the tired and worn-down animal shelter replaced, the County Commission voted to build a new facility at its most recent meeting. Led by Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach, the new shelter will increase from about 14,000 square feet to almost 25,000 square feet. Shelter capacity will expand for both dogs and cats and there will be more dog runs as well as cat condos and “catios” or enclosed secured open areas allowing the cats to get a whiff of the outdoors. The commission voted to accept the second of two proposals with the new construction amounting to about $9 million, though the exact figure won’t be known until bids are received. That total is expected to increase to about $12.5 million when all costs are added in. The plan allows for future expansion to meet county needs.
Noting the current facility’s state of disrepair, Schlabach herself has said she was tired and certainly worn down at times during her more than three year-long battle which began even prior to her joining the county commission in 2021. The previous county board routinely deep-sixed any effort to vote in favor of the issue. But Schlabach, along with the efforts of fellow commissioner Holly Davis, persevered, and the April 25 BOCC voted 3-1 to move forward. The lone dissenting vote was from Commissioner Diana Finegan, who said she wanted a new shelter but said she was concerned how the county was going to pay for the shelter.