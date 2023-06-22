He was young and wild, showing off for the paparazzi in downtown Orlando and causing a stir as perhaps the only adolescent male in the city to refuse a tasty pile of doughnuts. Countless local residents tagged him on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Two of the area’s most popular politicians gave him hashtag-worthy names – with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer opting for BooBoo and State Rep. Anna Eskamani going for Blaze.
But the juvenile bear who spent three days tree-hopping in Lake Eola Park finally succumbed to the lure of pastry after wildlife officers added syrup. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plans to release him safely in the Ocala National Forest and, presumably, into the humdrum life of doing whatever it is that bears do in the woods.
That’s where Blaze McBooBoo really belongs. But the ultimate plot twist of his brief brush with fame is that he really isn’t that unusual. A map listing hundreds of bear sightings over the past five years on the FWC website reveals that bears go pretty much everywhere.
This may not be the way things should be. But it’s the way things are, and humans have to learn to live with it in two ways.
The bigger-picture task is to fight hard to save Florida’s remaining areas of wild habitat. There’s a lot to be proud of already: State officials have identified a “conservation corridor” that spans 18 million acres where bears, birds, bobcats and other iconic Florida wildlife can roam.
But recently, we’re seeing a potential Achilles heel. Conservation easements are supposed to protect wildlife habitat by paying a landowner for the future development rights to property, while allowing low-impact uses like tree farms or cattle grazing. Those deals, once signed, are supposed to remain in place forever and are currently protecting millions of acres of land. With some parcels, however, those rights have been given back, opening the land for development again. Florida lawmakers should close any loophole that allows these permanent easements to be abandoned
That brings us to the second challenge: Like the 1,000 new humans that arrive in Florida each day, many species of wildlife have developed a taste for the suburbs and have even begun to move into downtowns across the state.
Trapping and releasing wildlife doesn’t always work, and some species pose a threat to human safety.
All Floridians should remember that the wildlife was here first. Protective measures, such as garbage cans with locking lids and careful driving in areas where wildlife is commonly spotted, can help minimize the danger. But it’s only part of a greater responsibility of conservation, including a renewed commitment to fight the careless sprawl into areas that should be protected. That’s the best way to safeguard the lives of all Florida’s inhabitants – including those with fins, feathers, fur and scales.