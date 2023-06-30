In the annals of Florida politics, it’s often been the unwritten role of the attorney general to be the adult in the room, stepping back from the politics and propaganda to offer coolly composed reflections – often issued as official opinions or requests to the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in on the legality behind a controversy.

Ashley Moody apparently forgot that history and mislaid her copy of the Florida Constitution. She’s increasingly likely to be seen on conservative TV outlets spouting conspiracy theories and far-right talking points, including endorsements of efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and a long-running, wrongheaded investigation of a campaign to restore civil rights to former felons that is now part of the Florida Constitution.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle