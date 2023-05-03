‘Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” – excerpt from the Declaration of Independence. That consent is granted by the governed to their representatives through the election and voting process.
The right to vote in America is an inalienable right. Right?
It has been a hard-fought right requiring six constitutional amendments to get it to where we are today. Sadly, restricting voters and making it more difficult for certain groups to vote has been a favorite pastime of political parties and governments from small local ones to the national level.
It is hard to lay blame at just the feet of politicians. Citizens have often been lazy, unimpressed with candidates or believe their one vote will not change anything.
Sadly, these attitudes and the constant attack on voters’ rights eventually erodes our republic.
The Florida Legislature is considering a 98-page bill to address a problem that many do not believe exists or could be simply corrected without more restrictive legislation and fines.
The focus is on volunteer groups that do voter registration drives. These third-party voter registration groups are from political party chapters, nonpartisan community organizations, churches, and student groups. Apparently, several election supervisors complained about these groups not getting registrations turned in timely and mistakes on the forms. These volunteer groups already face registration, numerous regulations and substantial fines pertaining to these issues. The new law, if passed, will increase regulations and fines.
These groups are doing what the government should be concentrating on, getting the vote out. The increased regulation and fines only make it more difficult.
Possible better training of these groups and closer supervision by election supervisors might be more beneficial for voter participation and the overall health of our republic. Realize, these are volunteers; some may be politically motivated but many are doing so because they believe in our election system.
On November 4, 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Florida’s election process, and said other states should follow the Sunshine State’s lead. “The way Florida did it, I think, inspired confidence,” he said.
Since that time the governor and legislature have created an election police force, claiming a need due to election fraud, which so far has found little to do, and now increased restrictions on third-party voter-registration volunteer groups. Any increased restrictions that affect citizens’ access to the election process creates a stigma on the system and demoralizes potential voters.
It is time for the state legislature and local election supervisors to focus on improving citizen confidence in our political system and leaders. Stop placing roadblocks and encourage all to get registered and vote. Claiming something is broken without proof is counterproductive to our Constitution and democracy.
Thomas Jefferson wrote: “We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Let us all participate, register to vote, and exercise that hard-won right.