To the relief of motorists who have to navigate the narrow 1.9 mile segment of CR 491 that connects SR 44 to the developing commercial area at the intersection of CR 491 and CR 486, the county has issued key target dates for widening this remaining section of two lane road to match the four lane road on each end.
If it had been announced five years ago, it would have been great news.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This section of road has been discussed … and discussed … and discussed once again, for more than the past decade.
At one time, widening the road was part of an ambitious project to create a medical corridor along this section of CR 491. That project died with the election of Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan to the County Commission in 2014. They opposed the medical corridor plan as candidates and once elected they teamed with former commissioner Scott Adams to kill it and only widen the road.
When the decision to kill the medical corridor was made, part of the widening project was under construction and it was completed. But this project was wrapped up four years ago.
Despite multiple promises over many years, including a pledge in 2018 that the widening would be complete before the Suncoast Parkway arrived in Citrus County, the 2 lane section has remained, a dangerous bottleneck between two sections of four lane highway.
The current project includes a multi-use path to the west of the highway, a sidewalk to the east and two new traffic signals. Construction is now scheduled to begin Dec. 15 and be completed by Dec. 15, 2025.
This is a very much needed and long-delayed project that is finally moved from conversation and promises to action.
We appreciate that the project has received more than $13 million in state funding due to the efforts of our legislative delegation, and we are encouraged that the county has finally named actual construction dates.