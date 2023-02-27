Sometimes reality is difficult to accept. Citrus County has had a serious illegal drug problem dating back to the early 70’s. Law enforcement has attempted to address the issue over the years with varying degrees of success.
Illegal drug use is extremely costly to individuals and society. Drug abuse costs for the health care system are staggering. U.S. annual societal costs are estimated at $740 billion in overall healthcare spending as well as lost productivity and crime. According to The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, the misuse of prescription drugs alone costs the nation at least $78.5 billion per year.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast recently announced a major drug seizure and arrests. The seizure was for the largest quantity of crystal methamphetamine in the agency’s history. This was not the first sizable arrest by the Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Prendergast.
The hard cold fact is that law enforcement will most likely never arrest the illegal drug trade away. The issue is much bigger than any one agency regardless of its size. There are those that believe since the bulk of illegal drugs are coming into the United States from foreign countries, some not considered friendly that it is an attempt to destroy our nation by corrupting the population through drug addiction.
The most effective way to end the illegal drug crisis is through drying up the market which is extremely difficult.
However, there are effective ways to limit illegal drug activity within a community and that is aggressive drug enforcement arrests and public awareness. Strong drug enforcement makes it clear that our county is very unfriendly to the corrupt drug business. Those that sell drugs and endanger human lives will be found, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest degree of the law. The criminal element does not like exposure/attention so the more they get the more uncomfortable life gets for them.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast made drug enforcement a major commitment when running for office, a commitment he clearly is keeping. As a society we may not be able to stop the corrupt drug trade but locally we certainly can make Citrus County very unfriendly to those that want to sell their poison here.
We commend the Sheriff for his focus on the those that sell and encourage him to keep up the pressure to help save lives. We would also hope that those with any knowledge of these peddlers of poison contact the Sheriff’s office and help make Citrus County a no drug zone.