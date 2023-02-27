Sometimes reality is difficult to accept. Citrus County has had a serious illegal drug problem dating back to the early 70’s. Law enforcement has attempted to address the issue over the years with varying degrees of success.

Illegal drug use is extremely costly to individuals and society. Drug abuse costs for the health care system are staggering. U.S. annual societal costs are estimated at $740 billion in overall healthcare spending as well as lost productivity and crime. According to The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, the misuse of prescription drugs alone costs the nation at least $78.5 billion per year.

