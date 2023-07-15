‘It’s a terrible death to be talked to death,” the humorist and writer Mark Twain used to tell his audience when it was time for a break in one of his lectures.
This idea has a certain resonance when it comes to the proposal to build a new animal shelter to replace the aging facility located near the Inverness Airport. It has been discussed at length during County Commission meetings, extensively on the pages of the Chronicle, and exhaustively on social media.
The project has generated opinions ranging from build it now to never build it to repairing the existing facility to repurposing some existing building. Others have argued we should use the money for veterans housing or other people issues.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The issue has been further confused by questions about funding for the project. There has been discussion that the funding could come primarily from sale of the Betz Farm property. While Commission Chair Schlabach has repeatedly said that building the shelter was not dependent on sale of the property, in many people’s minds building the animal shelter was dependent on sale of the property.
When this sale was delayed and when it ultimately fizzled, it led to further confusion about the future of the shelter. Some of this confusion was clarified at the April commission meeting, when the commission voted 3-1 to seek bids for the shelter, though decisions on funding the project are still pending and some commissioners expressed concerns about how the project would ultimately be funded.
At a recent meeting of the Chronicle Editorial Board, Commissioner Holly Davis said there is currently a study underway on the best funding option.
Realistically, there are limited options for funding such a project. The county cannot commit funds based on some future property sale or hopes for some future grant, so absent some still unknown funding mechanism, it seems that the county either has to plan to fund the project from annual operating funds, bond the money and create a funding mechanism to repay the bonds, or commit to increase the millage to cover the cost.
We recognize that this will not be an easy decision for the commission, because too many years of commissions refusing to deal with county needs such as road resurfacing, salaries for county employees, and funding for public safety means this commission is not only dealing with current needs, but also compensating for past commission failures.
But the past cannot be changed. This commission needs to get the report on funding options, put this issue on the agenda, commit to a funding mechanism, and then move forward with rectifying the other failures of past commissions.