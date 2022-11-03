The recently released reading and math results for fourth and eighth graders by the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), informally referred to as the “nation’s report card,” should concern every American – not just educators.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The recently released reading and math results for fourth and eighth graders by the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), informally referred to as the “nation’s report card,” should concern every American – not just educators.
The NAEP, like many suspected, confirmed the historic learning setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic that spared no state or region and erased decades of academic progress for America’s fourth- and eighth-grade students.
Students at all levels, from the most advanced in the 90th percentile down to the lowest achievers in the 10th percentile, experienced a significant decline in their math and reading proficiency. Reading scores fell substantially to 1992 levels and math scores plummeted by the largest margins in the NAEP’s 53-year history.
When comparing the performance of public schools to the performance of Catholic schools and Department of Defense schools, online schooling during the pandemic’s school closures was unequivocally a debilitating substitute for in-person classroom learning.
With more than 90 percent of Catholic schools opening safe, in-person learning, five days a week with hybrid options compared to approximately 56 percent of public schools, Catholic schools bucked the downward slide by marginally increasing eighth-grade reading achievement and holding steady in fourth-grade math achievement at levels already higher than public schools.
Department of Defense schools that also started returning to classrooms by the beginning of School Year 2020-21, achieved national average student scores that held steady or increased compared to the decrease in average scores for all public schools.
The unequivocal failure of online schooling can be generally attributed to two factors.
Education is a social process that requires interactions of a very specific nature that only in-person learning can deliver, especially during the critical foundational development of basic elementary academic skills that underwrite future academic success. Consequently, online schooling should especially be a last resort for foundational learning.
The significant slide in student scores was exacerbated by weaker student skills than what they should have been academically. American public school students, as affirmed by the Programme for International Student Assessment that tests 15-year-olds in dozens of countries around the world, have consistently lagged behind other advanced, industrialized countries.
In light of these factors, prioritizing resources to the critical learning development periods and actively involving teachers in key decisions about teaching and learning offer a good start point for recovering from the pandemic’s historic virtual learning setbacks and navigating the road to global academic competitiveness.