Within the Veterans Administration (VA) health care system, the Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is the linchpin for the care of our nation’s veterans.
As such, news that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for options to lease an existing 55,500-square-foot facility in Citrus County to offer expanded CBOC outpatient services has local veterans cautiously optimistic. They are cautiously optimistic because needed and conveniently located VA outpatient services in Citrus County have historically been wanting.
Until 2000, Citrus County veterans had to travel out-of-county to receive outpatient care. Recognizing this undesirable situation, Congresswoman Karen Thurman, with the support of county officials, secured funding to establish the county’s first CBOC in Inverness.
While the Inverness CBOC afforded closer access for local veterans, the patient load and services were limited to a staff of one doctor, two nurses and two health care technicians. Not surprisingly, the Inverness CBOC limitations soon prompted local veterans to call for a larger facility with expanded services.
County commissioners and Congresswoman Ginny Brown-Waite worked together to answer the call in 2006. The county purchased and renovated the former Browns School at the clinic’s current Lecanto location at a cost of $7.5 million. Also, Congresswoman Brown-Waite secured a VA lease agreement and a one-time VA payment of three-quarters of a million dollars.
Since then, needed health care has outpaced the available services of the Lecanto CBOC, necessitating referrals to other VA facilities that have caused inconvenient travel and increased appointment wait times for the county’s veterans.
To sustain the momentum of the VA initiated search for an expanded CBOC to better and more conveniently serve local veterans, county commissioners are urged to adopt a resolution of support and, as in the past, work closely with our U.S. representative.
In this regard, there is no better friend of veterans in Congress than Rep. Gus Bilirakis, who now represents our district. He has not only expressed his commitment to ensuring all veterans have access to the quality care they deserve, but also has a solid record of delivering for veterans.
The VA’s interest in expanding CBOC outpatient services in Citrus County to better serve the needs of local veterans, especially the growing number of female veterans, is an opportunity that must not be lost.