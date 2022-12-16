A project about 30 years in the making is now showing signs of life. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a one-mile four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge. The plan includes bike lanes and sidewalks as well as new traffic signals to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Mall. Additional improvements are discussed in more than a half dozen bullet points in the FDOT’s website. The website can be accessed at www.fdottampabay.com/projects/county/citrus.
We applaud this effort to ease the traffic mess in that area of the county, however; we also feel this improvement has the potential of becoming a trainwreck because the FDOT reports that daily traffic averaged 18,000 vehicles a day in 2021. The issue has been noticed by the public, with one citizen expressing concern in the Sound Off section of the Chronicle’s Opinion Page. This person wonders if the construction will create more problems at the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge by bottlenecking from the new four-lane roadway into two lanes at the bridge. “Nobody seems to spell out what’s going to happen with … the bridge,” says the caller.