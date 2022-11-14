Nutritious food and a balanced diet are key elements of healthy living. However, for many who are struggling just to keep food on the table the available food choices may not include the fruits and vegetables found in a balanced diet.
These are the people in our society who are food insecure, which means that they do not have consistent access to enough food for an active healthy life.
In Citrus County, 15 percent of the population, or over 1 in 6 county residents do not have the household income to buy adequate food. While people who are not employed or who live in extreme poverty are more likely to be food insecure, one federal study showed that 58 percent of those who are food insecure have household incomes above the federal poverty level.
These are what are termed ALICE households, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. These are families who work, but who are unable to meet their basic needs, including food, child care, housing, health care and transportation.
Inflation in food prices has disproportionately affected these households, making it difficult if not impossible to afford fruit and vegetables and other nutritious food on a regular basis.
Local groups like the New Church Without Walls and the Community Food Bank work year-round to help these individuals get nutritious food, and at holiday time they join with other community partners for special events such as the Let’s Feed Citrus holiday outreach events.
One of these events is the annual Turkey and Fixin’s giveaway at the Citrus county Fairgrounds, followed by the Dec. 17 annual Christmas Out reach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park. Beginning at noon Thanksgiving Day, New Church Without Walls, Grace Pointe Church in Hernando and God’s Shed of Love will be serving a hot to-go meal and distributing personal care items and other basic necessities to people in the area who are homeless or in need at Hernando Beach Park in Hernando.
While these programs involve a lot of individuals, one person has been a leader in many feeding programs is the Rev. Doug Alexander, pastor of the New Church Without Walls. For many years, he has tirelessly worked to get nutritious food to Citrus County residents through regular food giveaways and by helping sponsor these and many other events that bring attention to food insecurity and provide needed nutrition to those in need.
Dedicated volunteers make volunteer programs work, and it takes dedicated leadership to keep them working. Citrus County is fortunate to have both many willing volunteers and many dedicated leaders involved in volunteer activities.