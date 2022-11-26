Donations continue to pour in for Citrus County’s new animal shelter. Even though there has been no formal fundraiser, public and private donations have risen to $3.3 million to date.
Andrea Migliaccio
Citrus County residents continue to show leadership in the absence of any from our former county commissioners. Now is the time for action.
Deplorable, cramped and unsafe conditions for both employees and animals should be a concern for all of us. Additionally, the longer this project is delayed, costs will only continue to rise.
With the architect scheduled to make a presentation at the Dec. 13 county commission meeting this is an opportunity for the new board to show commitment and leadership in accelerating this project forward. We encourage the public to attend and to participate in the discussion.
The board has already approved a $9 million cap for the project. It is hoped the architect’s estimate comes in significantly less than the cap.
The discussion of building an animal shelter has been going on for 3-plus years. We can only wonder how much would have been saved on building costs if the board had taken positive action more quickly.
The time for debate is over, let’s move forward.