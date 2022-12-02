When nobody seems to either want to or is willing to do something and keeps pointing fingers at the other party, it is sometimes cynically called a circular firing squad, but the situation of Inverness Village 4 roads is beginning to resemble just that.
The fundamental issue is that lots have been sold and houses have been built in a subdivision that does not have an approved stormwater management plan, the roads are largely dirt, and the county does not maintain them. When it rains, water pools or runs off wherever it finds a low spot, the roads get muddy and rutted, and nobody takes responsibility: not the original developer, not landowners who have sold lots in the subdivision, not the county, and not the water management district that issues permits for stormwater management.
And so the roads deteriorate, people living there complain to the county and the county commission discusses the issue, but there has been no resolution.
If it seems like a muddled mess, it is. Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has issued a cease-and-desist order regarding modifications to the roads or drainage in the area, and will discuss the situation at its scheduled board meeting later this month. They plan to invite a commissioner and/or the county administrator to the meeting.
We are glad that someone has finally taken leadership of the issue, though we believe this is the wrong agency to take the lead. This is an issue that should have been worked out at the county commission level and SWFWMD brought in as part of the conversation.
But that didn’t happen, so here we are. We have previously editorially urged the commission to work with the water management agency to come up with a solution, and we repeat that urging. This is not just, as former commission Chairman Ron Kitchen said, “some real bad real estate decisions.” It is a complex situation that calls out for creative leadership to forge some kind of reasonable compromise to meet the legitimate needs of everyone involved.
Nobody involved has completely clean hands: not the homeowners who decided to build in a subdivision without appropriate drainage and decent roads, not the landowners who sold them the lots, not the county that issued building permits, and not the commission that has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to real, legitimate issues.
This one now falls in the lap of a new commission and new administrator. Our hope is that they will work with the water management district and with the homeowners to reach a resolution that gets drainage issues resolved and gets roads repaired. We recognize this is a difficult situation, but it needs to be resolved, and the sooner the better for everyone involved.