In a competitive process, one of four affordable housing projects planned for Citrus County was recently able to secure approval from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), which oversees tax credits for affordable housing: The Fountains at Hidden Lake at West Ashburn Lane and U.S. 19, Crystal River.
While we lament it was just one project, especially considering Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group’s application met the criteria, the FHFC did not select it for tax credits for its planned Longwood Gardens, on the northeast corner of Forest Drive and Longwood Avenue in Inverness.
Shaun Mosheim, senior development manager at Green Mills Group, said he would apply again next year for the tax credits. Because Green Mills’ proposal met the state’s requirements, it will be placed higher in the ranking system since it will be the second time it applied.
The Crystal River project addresses a need in Citrus County: a shortage of affordable housing for seniors looking to downsize. While it is an age-restricted facility, developers and officials must continue to address housing for all age groups, including those in the service-based workforce.
The lack of affordable housing is also compounding employment shortages, especially in the service-based industry. While you might not believe they go hand-in-hand, they do. With the large amount of commercial retail growth occurring in Citrus County, these future employers are going to need employees. Those employees will need a quality place to call home.
The Board of County Commissioners must support these endeavors, both in its backing of such projects as well as planning. The Board will also need to play a role in squashing the fear-mongering associated with affordable housing that it devalues one’s properties, and brings crime and transient residents. Those aren’t facts, but fears.
Developers are recognizing the need of affordable housing, not just for retirees, but those in the workforce. We must support the needs on all fronts, both from the county and city governments and community.
The cities of Inverness and Crystal River have thrown their support behind past and current projects as evidenced by the FHFC approving The Fountains at Hidden Lake project.
We cannot ignore the problems of affordable housing and workforce housing. Both are important to the quality of lives of our residents and the community as a whole. We applaud those who see the need and are working to address it.