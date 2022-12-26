A few months ago, the news rocked the region that a Chinese-based firm had purchased 1,400 acres in Levy County for an intended primate quarantine and breeding center. There were immediate, and highly negative, reactions from citizens in both Citrus and Levy counties and statewide, extending to Tallahassee. The event even made national news. As it turns out, however, those uses are not allowed in the parcel’s zoning district.

