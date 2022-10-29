Recently, the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed October as Business Appreciation Month acknowledging the important civic and economic impact of local businesses.
October is a busy month full of activities as we head into the holiday season. Affectionately called BAM, Business Appreciation Month, is a time to celebrate businesses big and small in our community.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus county businesses employ 48,000 and these local businesses bring $1.2 million into the local economy just through payroll. Not only are the vital employers they also contribute to local nonprofits, collect sales tax and pay property tax.
In addition to the small businesses fueling our economy, commercial businesses in Citrus County make up $3.2 billion in taxable value and produce $30 million in ad valorem taxes and millions more in tangible taxes.
The Chamber of Commerce also deserves a mention for all they do for these business owners. The chamber and its hard-working staff work, throughout the year, provide businesses the support and networking they need to thrive.
The Chamber stays abreast of what is happening to meet the needs of the community and advocate at the local, state and national levels for Citrus businesses. They also support and contribute to the success of many local nonprofits that meet the needs of those struggling in our community.
Likewise, many local businesses are the ones supporting nonprofits, children’s sports leagues, and sponsoring local events. The chamber and local business contribute to the high quality of life we enjoy here in Citrus County.
Our local businesses have weathered many storms lately and deserve our thanks and support. With the holidays approaching, we encourage you to shop local and appreciate and support those that support our community. When embarking on a new project look to local small business to help you get the job done.