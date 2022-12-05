With the Chamber of Commerce’s shop local campaign in full swing for the holidays, we too want to stress the importance of spending your dollars in locally owned and operated stores.
With the Chamber of Commerce’s shop local campaign in full swing for the holidays, we too want to stress the importance of spending your dollars in locally owned and operated stores.
Why?
For every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community, according to the Chamber. That compares to spending $100 at a national chain where $43 stays locally. Also, shopping local creates local jobs and contributes to the county’s property tax base that underwrites local government services.
Keeping your money circulating through our local economy means jobs, better services, parks, public safety and schools. Local businesses occupy local buildings and pay local property tax.
Just think: If every U.S. family spent an additional $10 per month at a local shop, the result would be an additional $9.3 billion directly returned to the local economy. (Based on Civic Economics Andersonville Study of Retail Economics, http://www.andersonville.org/business-resources/ retail-attraction-market -research.)
And let’s be honest: Amazon doesn’t sponsor your Little League teams, it doesn’t support the many amazing, wonderful events throughout Citrus County on an annual basis.
It’s our local Mom and Pop stores. Not only do they contribute financially to events, youth athletics and endeavors, but the owners and employees also give of their time and talent volunteering at events like the Christmas parades, the Manatee and Strawberry festivals.
Local businesses are also the first to support our local nonprofits. Without a strong, vibrant business community, our local charities could not be as successful as they are now. Using a local business supports your neighbors, lets you receive in-person advice and service, creates a unique experience and eliminates many worries about deliveries.
Local business is a critical component of what makes up our community. This is a serious time of the year for store owners. Many businesses do more than 50 percent of their annual income during the Christmas season.
As we embark on the holiday season, let us resolve to support our community with our dollars, not just during this season, but every day throughout the year.