Parents naturally worry about their children and want to keep them safe. It’s just part of being a parent. Vaccination has been acknowledged as one of the greatest public health achievements in decades, has given us freedom from vaccine-preventable diseases, and has saved millions of children’s lives worldwide. Today’s younger parents have no memory of or experience with diseases, now eliminated in the U.S. by vaccines that previously killed untold numbers of children.
Florida’s school immunization rates have fallen to a 10-year low, according to a recent report by the Florida Department of Health. Maybe it’s a result of parents having no real awareness of the terrible consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases, or maybe they’re swayed by the abundance of false and inflammatory internet rhetoric. Whatever the cause, it’s an alarming trend.
The recent Department of Health report covers required school vaccinations that are designed to protect kids against tetanus, diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B and polio. Florida has set a target goal of 95 percent coverage for routine immunizations to keep school-age children, their families, and their communities from seeing breakouts of these vaccine-preventable diseases.
Only 18 counties in the past school year met or exceeded the 95 percent goal. Citrus was not one of them.
This isn’t just a local issue or even a Florida issue; it’s nationwide. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Call to Action on adding routine vaccinations to the back-to-school checklist. With most schools now returned to in-person learning, the CDC said, all school-age children should be up to date on their routine vaccinations. Parents and guardians are urged to speak with their pediatricians or health care providers about making informed vaccine decisions.
Many parents get their children vaccinated because they want to keep the children safe, because it helps protect everyone, and because they say it’s a way to live out their “love thy neighbor” spiritual belief.
However, Florida law allows a religious exemption through use of a form to be presented to the child’s school. It’s issued by the county health department for a child who is not immunized because of his/her family’s religious tenets or practices. When the parent affirms that a religious conflict exists, the health department issues the form, and asks for no further information. Note that the law does not permit exemptions for personal or philosophical reasons. Religious exemptions are on the rise statewide.
As the CDC states, here are the facts about routine vaccinations: they are safe and effective for your child to receive at the recommended age, and at the recommended dose. In addition, getting your child vaccinated could reduce disruptions to childcare as well as in-person learning and activities down the road.
Parents, talk to your health care providers. Make informed decisions about vaccination.