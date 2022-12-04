The adage less is more might apply well in life, but when it comes to government communication, the public wants more, not less.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The adage less is more might apply well in life, but when it comes to government communication, the public wants more, not less.
And that’s what the Board of County Commissioners and the newly elected chairwoman learned in its most recent meeting.
Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach pitched a proposal calling for less public input, particularly at the beginning of board meetings. In no time, the proposal has become much-maligned by the public and understandably so.
We understand and respect the time of board members and county staff load when it comes to long, drawn-out public meetings.
We also recognize people have a distrust of government.
Finding ways to curb hours-long meetings has merit for both officials and the public. The problem, more often than not, is the behavior of a few bad apples. As it stands now, the “open to the public” forum allows citizens to make a request or presentation. Individuals are given three minutes; an organization is given five minutes.
The problem with some organizations is they line up member-after-member, and that was the intended goal of Chairwoman Schlabach’s proposal. To curtail the endless diatribes of the bad apple bunches.
While Chairwoman Schlabach’s intentions had good merit, the execution was a misstep.
The board should work with the public to establish a protocol for public input which works best for all and keeps the lines of communication open with officials.