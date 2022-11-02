Citrus County is shaking off the vestiges of the last several years of COVID and our economic engines are revving up. This is evident by all of the new businesses that are in the process of opening their doors, and by the new businesses that are planning to come to our county in the very near future. There is a sense of vibrancy in the air.
During Business Appreciation Month, the Chamber of Commerce took business and community leaders and politicians on a day long bus tour of some of the exciting new business ventures that are happening right here in Citrus County.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Among the stops that they made during the day were to the site of the Duke Energy solar plant in Crystal River; the Anglers Inn, a five star floating hotel at Pete’s Pier Marina due to open in December; the Woodspring Suites, a new extended stay hotel under construction in downtown Inverness; and the new Right Rudder pilot training program at the Inverness Airport. The folks on the bus were very impressed with the economic development going on in our county.
Throughout Citrus, there are new restaurants and other businesses that have recently opened up. Additionally there are plans in the works for more restaurants, a new grocery store, new department store and coffee shops to be operational in the future.
Citrus County is growing up. This new surge of business development is cause for celebration for our residents. We will be able to shop and dine at new locations without having to leave the county. Undoubtedly, more new tourists will come to enjoy all that our county has to offer.
As we anticipate all of this new commercial growth, we must also be mindful of the impact it will have on the county. And we must plan for this impact now, not waiting until it becomes a crisis situation. Responsible planning by our governmental agencies is called for now.
There will be new people moving here. Many of them will be the employees of these new businesses and they will need housing – affordable, work-force housing. There are several new housing developments and projects that are in the works or on the drawing boards, which will help to address the work force housing needs of our county in the coming years. But we must recognize the continuing need for decent priced housing in our area.
And as more people move here or come as tourists, it is imperative that our transportation infrastructure keep up with that growth. The County Commission has recently indicated that County Road 491, where much of the new growth will take place, will hopefully be completely four-laned from State Road 44 to County Road 486 by mid-2025. That is a long time to wait, when the traffic problem is now.
While there is so much to be excited about all the new businesses and enterprises that are here or are soon to be here, we must be vigilant in planning for the future growth that is coming.