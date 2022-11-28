For almost two decades, Linda Powers’ calm demeanor was a guiding force on the Citrus County School Board. Her colleagues on the board praised her for her mental health advocacy and her mentorship with board members, including Thomas Kennedy.
They noted our community is better because of her. We agree. It is.
It wasn’t just Powers’ experience in the education field that set her apart, but her advocacy for mental health care that put her years ahead of her peers, not just in Citrus County, but across the state.
Powers might not have had the largest voice in the room, but it was her desire, perseverance, determination and, most importantly, passion and love for students that drove her to see that not just their educational needs were being met, but so were their physical and mental needs.
But here’s where current office holders and future public servants should take note about Powers’ tenure on the School Board. It wasn’t about her. Powers is the type of official who gives us hope in elected officials. She’s the epitome of a public official, because she was about serving her constituents. She did what was right by students, parents and teachers.
Powers’ mentorship to those who have served and are serving is an impact that will be felt for generations to come in Citrus County. It is a way we develop and mold future leaders. Those who are now following in her footsteps will carry that torch on.
While we wish Powers well in retirement and even though she might not serve the school district or the citizens of Citrus County in an official capacity, we are certain she will continue to advocate for the best for our students.