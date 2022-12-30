Earlier this month, the new owner of the Crystal River Mall property shared some details about planned redevelopment with the Crystal River City Council. No one was disappointed with the discussion.
Andrea Migliaccio
The new mall property holder is Dorvidor Management Company, a family-owned, developer-owner-operator from Miami. The new owners said they want to be part of the local community. They also said their plans for the mixed-use project, which are still fluid, are consistent with the Crystal River Civic Master Plan that was adopted by the council earlier this year.
The mall property is within the City of Crystal River, but it’s the first of a number of large residential undertakings in the county. If the developer follows through with intentions to reflect the Crystal River Civic Master Plan, it will set a positive example.
That plan was created with a great deal of public input. It outlines “5 Big Ideas,” one of which is directly relevant here: “revitalize aging retail centers & invest in neighborhoods.” Dorvidor’s plan to re-imagine the old mall property as a “live, work and play” mixed-use concept that includes residential, retail, eateries and outdoor recreation areas fits the bill.
Although the property is in Crystal River, not the unincorporated county area, it could also meet new guidance in the county’s Comprehensive Plan. In late 2020, the county updated six elements in its comp plan to reflect “Health in All Policies” (HiAP) language. Selected relevant aspects of HiAP in the comp plan include: increasing the supply of safe, affordable (includes moderate income), and sanitary housing; residential development that provides active recreation and open space areas to promote active living; maintaining or improving groundwater quality for continued public health; encouraging adaptive development to reduce impacts from disasters; and providing safe, convenient bicycle, sidewalk and multiuse trail networks in new residential developments to promote healthy living and provide mobility alternatives.
Times are changing. The old concept of closed-in malls has given way to new ways of shopping, just as the old way of cramming in as many houses as possible to residential developments with no thought to “community” has also gone by the wayside. We have high hopes for the mall property redevelopment as an example for residential and mixed-use projects in Citrus County.