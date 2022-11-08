With sea levels rising, the potential for flooding along the coastline is a significant issue for the entire state of Florida. This has been recognized at both the state and national level. The Resilient Florida Program has been established in the state to address the impact of flooding and sea level rise.
Under this program, there are a variety of grants available to counties, municipalities, water management districts and flood control districts to study and plan for making infrastructure more resilient to flooding.
However, one of the requirements of receiving funding for mitigation measures is completion of a vulnerability study to identify critical infrastructure, gauge their resilience to various flood scenarios and recommend what can be done to safeguard the property. Crystal River has recently authorized such a study and engaged a Gainesville-based firm to do a $200,000 study that will be completed by November 2023.
This study is 100 percent funded by a Resilient Florida grant the city applied for and received.
The information from this study will be used to develop grants to fund construction projects that will help mitigate the impact of flooding on specific locations such as city hall and waste processing facilities.
Given that it appears inevitable we will experience more flooding in coming years, doing this study and preparing for mitigation measures is being proactive instead of being reactive and dealing with events after they happen.
We congratulate Crystal River on anticipating future issues so they can develop strategies to deal with them. Once again, the city of Crystal River appears to be ahead of the county, which also has critical infrastructure such as an elementary school in low-lying old Homosassa.
If the county has not done a similar study, we encourage them to go for a grant to fund it and then to use the data to make specific plans to mitigate the risk. There will be flooding along the coast over the next several years, and as in all things advance preparation is preferable to recovery after the disaster happens.