In development terms, Lecanto has been “discovered,” with major retail projects planned near the intersection of County Roads 486 and 491 and major residential developments now planned nearby.
Amber Ridge, a 136-acre development, will wrap around the retail area on the southwest corner of the intersection, and an apartment complex planned on 15.5 acres off C.R. 486 that will be three stories high with 300 apartments planned. These are planned to be market-rate priced to accommodate the county’s workforce.
While these planned developments are a net positive that will increase the tax base and provide additional employment and workforce housing, they also raise the key question of whether this part of the county is prepared for the major new development.
The new growth underscores the county’s failure to four lane the section of C.R. 491 immediately south of the C.R. 486 intersection. While this was promised to be done before the parkway reached the county, land acquisition is still underway and not a shovel of dirt has been moved as part of the preparation for widening. This is an urgent project and needs to be placed on the fast track, because access to the new development from the south is totally inadequate.
There are only two roads that go from State Road 44 to the proposed residential and commercial development in the 486-491 intersection. One is the already inadequate two lane C.R. 491 and the other is Maylen Avenue that goes to S.R. 44 and connects to West Horace Allen Street. This is a narrow two-lane street that connects the area to S.R. 44, but this is not a street that can carry much traffic. Maylen in particular, is very narrow and resembles a country lane more than a true connector road.
In addition to inadequate road access, one key question is what the developments will need for water and sewer. Is there adequate capacity at the Meadowcrest plant to process the sewage so that this development will not put more septic systems in the ground, and what are the plans for bringing water to the development?
Also, a 2007 county ordinance says 20 percent of any new residential development should be affordable homes. Is the county making sure this is the case in these new residential developments?
In some ways, this is the first major wave in growth that will likely continue. Preparing for it and assuring that our county retains its charm and character and does not become yet another featureless montage of suburban sprawl is the major challenge this commission and county manager will face as new waves of development spread over the county.