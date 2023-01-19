Meadowcrest Boulevard is a private road that links County Road 486 and State Road 44, but for most people using the road, it looks very much like a public county road. County offices and businesses are located along the road, and it is the most convenient access to businesses and government offices for residents in communities such as Pine Ridge.
But some Meadowcrest residents are concerned that the parkway and continued housing and business development will increase traffic as the road is used as a convenient cut-through, and they want to limit access by installing gates to restrict access through the community.
While we understand the concerns leading to this proposal, we are also concerned that these proposed gates would make access to the government offices and businesses more difficult.
This is certainly a conundrum, and one we believe that our County Commission should discuss because there are legitimate concerns that need to be addressed.
We believe that the county and Meadowcrest residents should discuss the county taking possession of Meadowcrest Boulevard and making it a real county road, instead of a private road that is used like a public road.
This would save residents the cost of maintaining Meadowcrest Boulevard while still allowing continued unrestricted access to government offices and businesses. Residents could still restrict access of the residential areas by installing gates at roads that lead from the boulevard to residences.
This is a conversation that should have been held years ago, because there is no public connector from C.R. 486 to S.R. 44 between the point. C.R. 486 connects with S.R. 44 at the beginning of the road and where it meets C.R. 491 in Lecanto.
When Meadowcrest was developed, the developer provided a convenient cut-through, particularly for people wanting to shop at the Winn-Dixie on S.R. 44 that later closed, and then to people wanting access to the government offices and businesses.
So the private road became, in the public mind at least, the public access road from C.R. 486 to businesses and government offices in Meadowcrest.
The conversation about public ownership and maintenance of what has become a public road is long overdue, and we encourage county officials to reach out to Meadowcrest residents and have that conversation.