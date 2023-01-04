The Suncoast Parkway is an ambitious project that ultimately links Citrus County with the Tampa area in one seamless highway. It is a project many years in the making, with starts and stops throughout construction.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 2:10 am
The Suncoast Parkway is an ambitious project that ultimately links Citrus County with the Tampa area in one seamless highway. It is a project many years in the making, with starts and stops throughout construction.
Construction on the Suncoast began in 1998, with original plans calling for the parkway link with the Veterans Expressway in Tampa and then to move all the way through Citrus County and link up with U.S. 19 in the of Red Level community, located just south of where the Withlacoochee River crosses U.S. 19.
After all the stops and starts and political wrangling that has been involved in this project, it looks as if the highway will be completed largely along the original route, with the state having recently approved funding to bring the Suncoast through Citrus County to the connection with U.S. 19.
This is clearly good news for the county since for a time it has appeared that the Suncoast may terminate at least temporarily in central Citrus County since there had been no assurance of future funding once the parkway reached C.R. 486.
However, at a recent meeting of the Hernando-Citrus MPO, the Department of Transportation and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise announced that the extension of the parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, with the amount totaling close of $600 million.
The parkway extension will be done in segments, with the segment from S.R. 44 to C.R. 486 set to begin this year. Then, the road construction will move from C.R. 486 to C.R. 495 (Citrus Avenue) with the last leg from C.R. 495 to U.S. 19 scheduled from 2026 to 2028.
We are encouraged that the funding has been assured, and our hope is that now the parkway construction through the county will continue without interruption, unlike the county’s plans for widening the remaining segment of C.R. 491, which in 2018 was promised for completion before the parkway reached the county, but for which the county is just completing land acquisition and has not yet begun construction.
The parkway will bring changes to our county, many of them positive, and continuing it through the county to U.S. 19 will minimize some of the negative impacts that would have occurred with a major road terminating in the middle of the county. Funding for continuing the road through the county is overall very welcome good news.