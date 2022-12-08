Less than one month into his retirement, Randy Oliver died Wednesday, Nov. 23, one day before Thanksgiving. The news of his passing was shocking and sobering.
There’s no denying, Oliver was the right choice at the right time for Citrus County. His financial acumen was second to none. When he was tapped to lead Citrus County government, he did so at a time when the county was in the midst of a fiscal shipwreck. He took the helm and put the ship on a steady course.
Oliver understood his role as county administrator better than most have given him credit for during his eight-year tenure. He had the right demeanor, he was a great staff orchestrator and he made things happen.
Overlooked, perhaps, was his broad depth of knowledge and skill set, which were both welcomed and embraced by not just those who served on the Board of County Commissioners, but many civic leaders.
He guided Citrus County through several major restructurings, and laid the groundwork for the county’s explosive growth.
Oliver was at the helm for: the Suncoast Parkway extension; the widening of County Road 491; the development of two major County Road 491 intersections, County Road 486 and State Road 44; whether or not to move the war monuments on the Historic Old Courthouse lawn; and what to do about homeless cats, the animal shelter, universal garbage and “Port Citrus.”
He was administrator when Fire Services returned to county control, when Hurricane Irma caused great damage to many county residents’ homes, during the campaign to save the Beverly Hills pool and the discussion for a Homosassa Park.
As former Commissioner Scott Carnahan said: “There’s huge, huge shoes to fill. Randy gave it his all. His legacy as far as I’m concerned, is the best administrator Citrus County has ever hired.”
Rest in peace, Mr. Oliver.