An optimist sees the light at the end of the tunnel. A pessimist says, yes, and it’s an oncoming train. The Chronicle takes the former position with the changing of the County Commission’s board following the installation of new commissioners.
At the Nov. 22 meeting, two newly minted – sort of – commissioners took their individual seats during the swearing-in ceremony. Sort of because Commissioner Rebecca Bays served a term from 2010-2014 and could be characterized as having a new date stamp on her commission seat. The other new commissioner, Diana Finnegan, stood by her pledge to uphold the promises she made during her election campaign.
Ruthie Davis Schlabach, elected chairwoman of the commission, made positive comments concerning her upcoming one-year tenure as chairperson. She vowed to have open communication with the public and to encourage decorum during commission meetings, something sadly lacking during the past several years. She also pledged to attend the Chronicle editorial board meeting monthly and to focus on the county’s dangerously deteriorating roadways. She said it’s her priority to find funding for resurfacing efforts as well as the new animal shelter and getting “shovels in the ground” for the County Road 491 road project.
Her pledges are a welcome change to leadership at the county level. She and her fellow commissioners set a tone at the meeting that professional behavior is to be expected, and that dialogue is to be encouraged. The commission’s lone male, Jeff Kinnard, indicated he is optimistic about the coming year, saying he has tremendous respect for his colleagues. The new commission is setting a good tone right out of the gate, with a demonstration of collegiality and good will.
Chairwoman Schlabach told the Chronicle that for the first time in years the county’s staff and the commissioners are all moving in the same direction. No longer having to drag their feet or be fearful for their jobs, the staff is “so excited to be able to move forward,” Schlabach said.
The Chronicle feels this county commission is the best chance we have had in a number of years to address the challenges the county is facing. Chairwoman Schlabach said she is using each commissioner’s strength to affect a dynamic, “organic” commission. For instance, she said, Rebecca Bays has “big picture” strengths to help the county. Another, Holly Davis, is spearheading a group of citizens and public leaders to identify strategic planning issues in the county.
We urge the commission to discuss and prioritize objectives at its January retreat in Lecanto, a session open to the public to hear the ideas and planning the commission intends to implement in its strategic plan.
Previous leadership at the county level was – if not opposed – at least reticent to strategic planning as a guide for growth. We disagree – especially with the rapid commercial development that is occurring as well as the expansion of the Veterans Expressway and the influx of new residents. Indeed, Schlabach’s pledge to find money for our crumbling roads is a priority and the Chronicle commends her for this. But we also urge the commission to stick to whatever strategic plan is approved.
We feel a professional tone has been set at the County Commission and it appears that a foundation has been laid for success. Our support goes to the 2023 commission as it addresses the challenges and the future of our citizens.