When the Crystal River Mall was struggling for survival, one of the fears was that if the mall failed the property could become another large empty retail space haunting the highway north of the city, a reminder of great plans that floundered.
That changed when the mall was sold and plans were announced for a future that includes both residential and commercial use. The company that bought the Crystal River mall earlier this year has now announced that the current mall will be demolished in March of next year and the site will be redeveloped with townhomes, apartments and retail.
On a Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week, Spencer Bartram, vice president of the Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, which bought the 34-acre property, said in place of the existing mall, the company plans to build townhomes, apartments and retail. He said the site will be fully built out in seven to eight years.
The current plans call for rental townhomes on the 6th Street side, with property toward the back being built as three-story apartments. The front portion will consist of retail stores. The Rural King will remain where it is.
If the plans come to fruition, it will be a tremendous boost to both Crystal River and the county, because affordable housing is in scarce supply in the area. Affordable housing is not public housing, but rather is housing priced at a level working people can afford. While people in the county often list the shops or restaurants they wish would come to the county, the unresolved question is where all of the people who staff these establishments will live.
Retail businesses and restaurants require a substantial number of employees, many of whom make wages that are inadequate to provide them with the resources to buy or rent the housing units that may be available.
The addition of more reasonably priced housing is a welcome announcement that while it will not alone solve the problem but will increase the inventory of available housing. And plans for this development appear to be consistent with plans put forward by citizens.
Citizens had earlier laid out their vision of the mall redevelopment during development of the Crystal River Civic Master Plan. The new owners have said they endorse the vision articulated in the plan.
We continue to be encouraged by the potential redevelopment of the Crystal River Mall property and hope the developer continues to work with city officials in carrying out this project.