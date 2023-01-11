Some of us may be tired of hearing about dementia, but it’s real, and it’s here. With an aging county, particularly, dementia is something to be aware of and educated about. Citrus County is fortunate to have certified dementia practitioners Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood, of Coping With Dementia, along with the nonprofit Dementia Education Inc. organization to educate families, care partners and the community at large.

