Some of us may be tired of hearing about dementia, but it’s real, and it’s here. With an aging county, particularly, dementia is something to be aware of and educated about. Citrus County is fortunate to have certified dementia practitioners Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood, of Coping With Dementia, along with the nonprofit Dementia Education Inc. organization to educate families, care partners and the community at large.
Their stage is now much larger, thanks to the National Rifle Association (NRA). Dementia Education Inc. published a 64-page book, “Dementia and Firearm Safety,” which the NRA publication “American Rifleman” featured this month as its Editor’s Choice for reading. “American Rifleman” has about 1.6 million readers.
It may be hard to imagine yourself with dementia, but try. The incurable condition alters your vision, hearing, and physical responses, destroys brain cells and wreaks havoc with memory. It induces anxiety and can cause paranoia, delusions and hallucinations.
Selsavage noticed that there were unsecured firearms in many homes where she counseled families, and wanted to surface this dangerous situation. She and Youngblood, not gun owners themselves, enlisted the assistance of experts. The book, which Youngblood edited, includes chapters by a firearms dealer, a retired deputy, a decorated marksman and an attorney specializing in firearms law. This easy-to-read volume explains why dementia and firearms are a dangerous combination and offers suggestions for ways families can keep themselves safe.
Youngblood opens the book with a story about an older man who shot his adult son, thinking he was an intruder. In the man’s mind, the son was still a child, so even through the “intruder” announced himself, the man reacted as though it were a threatening stranger entering the home. Tragic, but true.
It’s estimated that 27 percent of people older than 65 own one or more firearms – and remember, more than a third of Citrus County’s population is in that age group. It’s also estimated that 18 percent of those already experiencing dementia, a progressive and irreversible condition, already live in a home with one or more firearms. Dementia and firearm safety is a critical issue.
We’re pleased to have local dementia experts as guides, as well as firearms dealers who make the books available for free in their shops. Copies also can be ordered through Amazon or downloaded for Kindle. As the authors say, while tragedies resulting from improper or accidental firearm use might be inevitable, it’s a problem we can reduce and maybe even eliminate with knowledge and proper planning among families with someone experiencing dementia.